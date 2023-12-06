Men and the City Substack

Men and the City Substack

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Subscribe to this substack if you are ready for more than derivative self-help, empty wealth-porn, and PUA. Men are in crisis as is the society around us, and so a new movement, a Neo-Masculinity is rising to fight back. Subscribe to join the movement.

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Men and the City is a series of essays about the crisis of masculinity and the rise of a new movement, Neo-Masculinity. Men are revolting against a broken system, awakening to new ideas and philosophies, and ultimately poised to reform a broken world.

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