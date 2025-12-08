Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Watch on YouTube!
Men and the City Blog
End of Cycle Feed
Knight Traveller
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Bad Moon Rising: World in Emergency
The legacy world order is collapsing so what comes next?
Apr 13
•
Cameron Macgregor
100
19
25
March 2026
End of the US-Zionist Empire: Regional and Global
US stepped on a regional proximity mine and its blowing up the global order.
Mar 9
•
Cameron Macgregor
46
10
14
The End of Jewish Supremacy in the Middle East and Beyond
What are the consequences for war against Iran for the world and the West?
Mar 2
•
Cameron Macgregor
62
10
23
February 2026
Magnificent Moscow Part 1: East of West and West of East
What mysteries lurk inside this iconic city of golden domes, revolutions and tyrants, Orthodox churches, and Eurasian splendor?
Feb 23
•
Cameron Macgregor
45
5
18
January 2026
Trump Gangsterism Unmasked: Raiding Latin America and Beyond
Capturing Maduro is a disastrous publicity stunt that reveals the end is near for MAGA and Donald Trump.
Jan 5
•
Cameron Macgregor
19
20
4
December 2025
Global Margin Call Part 3: Sell Everything!
AI bubbles, capital controls, crowded exits and Gatsby parties before the financial endgame.
Dec 8, 2025
•
Cameron Macgregor
29
6
24
November 2025
Fed Printing won't save us!
Yesterday's policy tools won't stop today's crisis so buyer beware.
Nov 24, 2025
•
Cameron Macgregor
14
5
3
October 2025
Regime Change and Blanqueamiento in Venezuela
Another Latin American misadventure is a disaster for America First.
Oct 20, 2025
•
Cameron Macgregor
19
18
8
September 2025
Argentina's Bailout is only the Beginning
Dollar-based economies are not long for this world.
Sep 29, 2025
•
Cameron Macgregor
31
3
13
New York City – Gotham in Black and White Part 1
Some musings on NYC's glorious past, its dystopian present, and an uncertain future.
Sep 18, 2025
•
Cameron Macgregor
11
1
Waterways of Wrocław: Frivolity, Fractals and Fault Lines
Wrocław offers many of the bells and whistles of European travel but Polish emotive ties to history make the experience more visceral.
Sep 12, 2025
•
Cameron Macgregor
3
1
Global Margin Call Part 2: Zionist Bankers and the End of Empire
The end of the Anglo-American Banking Empire.
Sep 8, 2025
•
Cameron Macgregor
31
7
16
© 2026 Cameron Macgregor
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts