Men and the City Substack

Men and the City Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Upstateguy's avatar
Upstateguy
1d

Wow. That bears a second reading to absorb it all. Thank you Cameron, your insights and speculation are very much appreciated.

Reply
Share
Netizen X's avatar
Netizen X
10h

"...nor will they open mainland capital markets to international capital, lest they become financialized like the West."

or colonized by the west. internationally open markets would just allow Wall Street to take over China from the inside.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Cameron Macgregor
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cameron Macgregor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture