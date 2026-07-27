Good Morning - A monetary mushroom cloud is gusting and China is battening down the hatches. A monetary regime change unseen in 100 years is unfolding before our eyes.

In June, China officially banned retail trading of paper gold (AKA leveraged gold trading). First, IDCBF, then Postal Savings Bank, Ping An Bank and China Guangfa Bank followed suit. Why?

For the last 20 months, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has accumulated +2.3K tons of gold (probably more). PBOC and Central Banks et al have been price-insensitive buyers, continuing to buy through gold’s recent -25% correction.

Quietly, China has been hoarding gold since the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) launched in 2002, followed by SGE International (SGEI) in 2014. When combined with Hong Kong’s vastly expanding vault storage, China has discreetly overtaken the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) in the UK + Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) in the US as the price setter for spot gold.

So what and who cares?

Since 1971, Wall Street has essentially set the price of global commodities via cheap energy and cheap credit. Cheap energy came from controlling the global energy complex via naval command of strategic sea lanes and anchoring OPEC’s defense shield. Cheap credit came from maintaining low rates via suppressing the price of gold through futures markets and dollarizing global assets. Both pillars are caving in.

Losing control of the Straits of Hormuz (SOH) means control of the global energy complex is gone and China’s surging share of physical stock means gold will reset. When paper trading gives way to spot prices gold will skyrocket and interest rates (cost-of-capital) will soar along with it.

Unfortunately, these actions are gravely misinterpreted in the West. Wall Street analysts, DC policymakers, and X conspiracy theorists continue to frame the monetary world as a battle between the Renminbi and USD. That is not the case.

Contrary to consensus, China’s actions are less a blitzkrieg in the “battle over real money” and more a Great Monetary Wall, a fallout shelter for the dollar wreckage to come. Beijing hit a monetary fire alarm so silent it is deafening because the dollar-debt-based system is melting down. What system (not what currency) replaces it is the question?

How is the Dollar-System melting down?

In a world priced in dollars, capital (plant and equipment) and commodities (energy, rare earths, precious metals) may be domiciled outside the West but carried as assets on Western ledgers. The dollar system functions so long as there is network discipline, so long as global assets and transactions remain dollarized; if they revalue on a non-dollar-ledger, “Houston we have a problem.”

Since 2022, Western praetorians (Swift, IMF, World Bank, USM) who enforce network discipline are losing power. First, seizing Russian sovereign assets, slapping sanctions, and proxy war were supposed to break Russia and set an example. Instead, Putin’s pre-war defensive measures to offload Treasuries in favor of gold followed by pegging Rubles to energy exports weathered the storm. However, the real earthquake was the Global South’s refusal to enforce Western sanctions and Russia’s battlefield victories. Essentially, the SMO was a successful proof-of-concept that exiting the dollar network was possible.

Why is this such a problem for Western bankers? If there is a ledger switch - ditching the dollar system for a gold-backed-one - the legacy system implodes. A premeditated revaluation of dollar-denominated assets in gold (and non-dollar-currencies) will prompt a massive deflationary collapse. Prices set in dollars are artificially propped up by low rates (cheap credit) and Wall Street bubbles not real returns, and gold reveals the disparity. (see below)

The Feasury (Fed + Treasury) will resist any dollar-gold revaluation with all its monetary might for this reason. What is at stake here is nothing less than what investor Chris MacIntosh called the “Clash of the Systems,” a conflict between industrial and financial capitalism, or you might say between synthetic and real-economy. The Global South led by BRICS and the financialized West are poised for a split that will fracture the monetary system permanently.

Split how? Way back in 2022 MacIntosh envisioned the following scenario:

“So now how do you go about developing a currency system? Anyone participating in the BRICs/G8 new system will not be penalized for any defaults to Western/NATO/EU/UN/WEF conspirators. That alleviates the risk of sanctions from members of the BRICs/G8. Which is significant. Next up; the BRICs will champion the nationalization of assets. We spoke about resource nationalism waaay back in mid 2018. This will allow the Global South to collateralize the currency system.” Chris MacIntosh - “Clash of the Systems”

Persian fire in the Gulf has hastened the financial endgame. War for Jewish supremacy against Iran has inverted global power. In a demo of Iran’s 21st century platforms against America’s 20th century fleet the result has exposed the limits of US Military (USM) power, a disaster for the dollar and the bankers who arbitrage it.

With emaciated industrial capacity and the military power it enables, America’s ability to enforce network discipline is materially damaged. Translation: deindustrialization via financialization orchestrated by the Epstein class has defanged the dollar’s military praetorians. Wall Street and DC have yet to figure this out.

Essentially, the US no longer holds the monetary whip hand. It is only a matter of time before USD denominated assets in the Global South sitting on Western bank balance sheets are placed on a new ledger. That is to say, nationalized or repossessed by host nations and denominated in a new currency, as MacIntosh suggested.

“The current predicament for a lot of EM countries is that they are indebted in a currency that they don’t control, having pawned their assets (mineral leases, refineries, mines etc.) to Western private companies. These western companies (Haliburton for e.g.) pay enormous sums of money via lobby groups in order to own the politicians who direct the “initiatives” via the likes of the IMF and the World Bank. Those entities then indebt the countries ensuring they remain a slave class. There is no incentive whatsover to stop this. Why would they?” Chris MacIntosh - “Clash of the Systems”

Certainly a ledger switch sounds very hypothetical. How and why would Argentina, Indonesia, or Nigeria et al cancel dollar-based-contracts, revalue national currencies, and default on IMF loans? The why should be obvious, though the bankers find it inscrutable. The reasons are worth enumerating:

Dollar Weaponization - assassinations, coups, sanctions, seizures, tariffs etc. have made using the dollar incompatible with sovereignty, especially in developing countries which have become economic organ donors for the West Global Energy Disruption - Since 2022, the non-western world has concluded America is a rogue state, not a global protectorate. In their view, Western war against Russia and Iran have deliberately undermined global supply chains, food and energy security Gold Repatriation - Since 2002 the base-layer of the financial system, which remains gold, has been massively repatriated from Western vaults (New York and City of London) to the Global South, destined primarily for China Debt Doom Loop - Dedollarization is not a trend, it is the escape route from the monetary mushroom cloud. Western financial collapse, not World War Three, is the dollar’s endgame

How a ledger switch occurs has been elusive, until now. As recently as last year, many asserted (and continue to do so) with conviction that the USM is the final boss for dedollarization. Iran’s decisive victory in the Gulf proves that boss has been neutralized. Alternatively, many argue the dollar wins by default since it is the “cleanest dirty shirt.” Gold’s outperformance of treasuries says otherwise, but is merely stocking physical gold enough?

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The Silk Road is Paved in Gold

Switching ledgers still requires a viable parallel system (not an alternative world reserve currency) and China has built one. It is a global trading network shored up by robust energy and industrial resources and transacted in regional currencies backed by gold. Remember, China is the world’s number one trading partner, the world’s leading industrial superpower by far, and its rising diplomatic leader as well.

“The Chinese do have a comprehensive long-term strategy for managing the challenge [the] United States is posing. By contrast, the leaders of the United States, both Democrats and Republicans, have not worked out an equally comprehensive long-term strategy for managing the return of China as a great power.” Kishore Mahbubani

China’s isolationism has been its advantage until now. Despite fear mongering via Sinophobia inside Western elite circles, the Chinese ethnostate is almost myopically focused on domestic peace and economic prosperity. President Xi validates the Mandate of Heaven so long as he can sustain the greatest 40 year stretch of growth, modernization and prosperity in Chinese history.

Xi, like the Chinese emperors before him, knows how precarious stability in China can be. As a result, China’s initiatives have been measured and strategic:

Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to build-out China’s trade and energy supply chains

Industrial Strategy via reinvestment away from real-estate and towards “Heavy Asset Low Obsolescence” (HALO)

Energy Dominance through long-term energy storage and grid diversification

Strategic Partnerships through diplomatic, military and trade vehicles like BRI, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)

“China is the only major economy with no meaningful inflation problem, and thus no genuine constraint on government policy. China is also one of the few major economies to have followed a rational, and consistent, energy policy over the past decade.” Louis-Vincent Gave - Shattered Assumptions and the Energy Quandary

China’s gold complex is an insurance policy. The Chinese have zero interest in destroying the green back, nor will they open mainland capital markets to international capital, lest they become financialized like the West. Rather, China’s gold provides a protective moat to insulate them from the monetary mushroom cloud and offers a backup system when the time comes for the ledger switch. Is now the time?

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End-of-Cycle Financial Flood

Any software engineer knows that running systems in parallel is unsustainable so who or what will throw the final switch? As disastrous as wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have been for the global economy, as foolish as it was to confiscate Russian sovereign assets, and as rogue as the US has become under the influence of Jewish power, the final straw remains the tempest of financial markets.

As disastrous as forever wars have been the final straw remains the tempest of financial markets.

Stress is rising at the core of the system and Western citadels of power do not care. Since 2020, inflation (cost-of-living) and interest rates (cost-of-capital) are structurally higher mainly because of massive money printing and surging borrowing costs. Fed trickery via quantitive easing, tightening or rate hikes has been unable to arrest these shifts. If fiscal meltdown in Japan is any guide (Japan set the monetary doomsday machine in motion 30+ years ago) Fed actions going forward will either fall flat or boomerang.

Markets move in fractals. The best traders look beyond 200-day moving averages to factor in long-term-cycles. 2020’s Covid Pandemic nearly bookended a century since the Great Influenza in 1918. The S&P 500 fast approaches the 100th anniversary of October’s Black Thursday 1929, a scary parallel indeed.

Is Global War the Endgame?

Ray Dalio reminds us that world reserve assets last about a century or so and currency wars are kinetic. The last three reserve currencies were established after major wars: the Dutch Gilder, the British Pound, and USD. However, despite protestations otherwise, human events are always one of one, each scenario is different and unprecedented. This time will likely be profoundly different because the global stage is no longer dominated by a Western Game of Thrones.

“Out of these debt, economic, domestic, and world-order breakdowns that take the forms of revolutions and wars come new winners and losers. Then the winners get together to create the new domestic and world orders.” Ray Dalio - The Changing World Order

The West is succumbing to internal afflictions. Western States are fiscally bankrupt, economically hollowed out, and Western populations are on edge. The dilapidated state of Western nations is a direct reflection of the ruling Epstein class. Ironically, degenerate elites are flexing Western power at its weakest point in a century not by design, by delusion.

WWIII is not a likely outcome because the West lacks the capacity to wage such a war and the Global South has no interest in fighting it. American State and society in particular could not mass mobilize as was done during WWII. Deindustrialization is chronic and the systemic breakdown of governance are symptoms of incapacity but the real problem is internal division. WWII-era America was a homogenous, high-trust, monoculture; America today is a tribal turf war whose tensions are heating up by the month.

A darker risk of a nuclear strike is a more problematic threat. However, nukes are not weapons of war, they are weapons of eschatology, and Israel is the ONLY nuclear power possessed by such apocalyptic visions. Guard rails against Israeli first-use are also tenuous because Jewish power has a firm grip on the US government. So what stops Israel from resorting to the Sampson option?

Since October 2023, Israel has launched a genocide in Gaza, waged war against Arab neighbors for Greater Israel, and plunged the Middle East into a regional war with Iran. As a result, the Zionist State has become a global pariah and poisoned the well with the American ethnos as well. The United States is the last ally standing but it is only a matter of time and collateral damage before Americans cuts ties with Israel; the parasitic relationship is too costly to bear.

A New Ledger, a New System, a New Order

A new system based on a new ledger is the endgame. The fact of the matter is that the post-WWII world order and its iterations since have reached entropy. The Multipolar Monetary World Order (MMWO) is coming into view and the Chinese see it more clearly than most. Its characteristics are discernible for those paying attention:

Gold will reemerge to anchor a new multi-nodal system

Renminbi will not be swapped out for USD

Major powers will determine reserve status by region

America will adopt a new currency (Bitcoin will play a role)

The eurozone will collapse, retrenching Europe along historic fault lines

The destination may be clear but the journey will be stormy. Questions abound:

How devastating will the financial unwind of the dollar-system be for the world and the West?

How will Western frontier wars in Ukraine and the Middle East ultimately resolve themselves?

Will there be a nuclear exchange initiated by a flailing Zionist State?

Can a new order (succession) emerge in the West sooner rather than later to smoothen out the transition?

These questions and many more can only be answered in time. What should be clear is that the global order desperately needs a reset. It is important to reframe the transition outlined above as both necessary and beneficial to the world, especially to the West. Western economies desperately need financial-economic retrenchment and a dollar-default is the only way to get there. Further, we need a new multipolar rule set that permanently ends Western universalism both abroad and domestically.

Whatever comes next is likely to be an improvement because the world is better positioned today for global economic and political cooperation than ever before. A more even distribution of global power is a safeguard against the megalomania of universalism. The post-1990’s unipolar moment premised on the End of History was an illusion of simplicity. The world is a very complex and complexifying place whose governance systems require constant change, revision, and upgrade.

What the West needs more than anything is to regain its unique sense of imagination and vision, to look beyond the obsolescent governing systems designed a long time ago for a far different world. A good first step would be to lean into the MMWO before the monetary mushroom cloud lights up the sky.

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