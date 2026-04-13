Men and the City Substack

Men and the City Substack

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Rudy's avatar
Rudy
1d

Oddly, maybe this is a better outcome than the alternative authoritarian technocracy. In the short term, it will NOT be better. But perhaps this allows a better reset for kids and grandkids.

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Joshua Erwin's avatar
Joshua Erwin
1d

"the entire cadre of Western politicians are virtue signaling demagogues who think war is a game, truth is a narrative, and power is limited only by media spin."

Probably the most information dense summary of the western regime I can recall reading. These are not strategic thinkers, these are middle managers, Peter Principle midgets trapped in a broken institutional culture set in motion by Angleton and others 70 years ago

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1 reply by Cameron Macgregor
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