Good Day - Europe has reached a tipping point and something revolutionary this way comes.

The systematic violence, victimization and Great Replacement of white Europeans is nearing its final stage. For over half-a-century in all Western countries from Germany to Great Britain and Australia to America white peoples have been pushed to the brink. The social-economic climate has become intolerable, especially in Europe. The cycle is closing and a Western reset is about to begin.

Racial geysers are exploding in the British Isles. Two weeks ago, a young man named Henry Nowak, barely 18 years old with his whole life ahead of him, was murdered by a 23 year old Indian Sikh named Vickrum Digwa. Vickrum in collusion with his family attempted to cover up the murder by framing Henry as the assailant and selling it to police as a racially motivated assault. Nowak died in police hand-cuffs, a victim of systemic racism against white European peoples.

“Henry Nowak’s final hour was spent listening to alien people conspiring against him in a foreign language while using English to accuse him of racism and deceit. His final minutes were spent with British police dismissing his pleas for help. His final waking moments were spent in handcuffs, on a cold December ground, while all of the above continued around him.” The Murder of Henry Nowak - Millennial Woes

Last week, violence beset Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland. Somehow, a 30 year old Sudanese “asylum seeker” who mysteriously hopped on a plane from Khartoum to Dublin by way of Paris, bussed across the border and made his way to Belfast where he acquired a 5 year visa. Hadi Alodid was arrested on June 8th for attempted beheading of native Stephen Ogilvie who barely escaped with his life (suffering severe injury including losing an eye). Ogilvie’s countrymen saved his life: not the police, not the government, and certainly not a local magistrate.

Outrage in the wake of these horrific events is neither isolated nor contained, it is the tip of the ice berg across Europe. The tragedy of the commons is fanning the flames of revolution in France as well where a force of over twenty thousand French police recently deployed to stop third world barbarism from completely destroying Paris and other cities after a Champion’s League football match.

As Philippe de Villiers described it, France is experiencing “an unprecedented manifestation of tribalism or territorial conquest.” Three acts characterize this invasive conquest:

Looting - “a pillage of punishment, a pillage of punitive enjoyment…for post-colonial revenge”

Confrontation - “they seek confrontation, they seek fear, to make police cars retreat”

Lockdown - “an imperative command…given to all Parisians to stay home” because “the streets are no longer yours”

“Life is no longer life. It is nothing but farming and fear. Football is not football. The party is not the party. Paris is no longer Paris. France is no longer France.” Philippe de Villiers on May 31st Riots

Unimaginably gruesome crimes (see Rupert Lowe’s recounting of England’s rape gang Testimonies) against white people is a multi-decade trend tearing Europe’s fragile politics asunder. Desperate to suppress the uproar, politicians are following the familiar playbook of two-tier policing, media redirection, and government crack downs on resistant citizens.

The effectiveness of media spin, political censorship and even police intimidation has worn thin. Shaming people with the “r” word, jailing truth-tellers, and bullying via condemnatory stump speeches is no longer dispositive. The power of taboo so engrained via public education, media propaganda, and corporate group-think enforced by state coercion boomerangs because resistance has gone viral.

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Some 170+ years ago Europe found itself swept up in a similar fever. It was 60 years since the French Revolution had turned the West upside down and unleashed a new kind of Right-Left politics. Some reforms had taken effect but structural inequalities endured. Poor harvest, high food prices, and recession across Europe in 1848 punctuated the pressure and pushed the masses over the edge.

Most elites utterly dismissed Europe’s discontented majority. France’s Prime Minister Francois Guizot told the 99% of Frenchmen vying for relief via representation: “Enrichessez-vouz,” (“Get Rich”). Such callousness fulminated Europe’s festering cadre of diverse revolutionaries: nationalists, liberals, and socialists.

Not all of Europe’s elites were tone deaf. Alexis de Tocqueville’s sensed a storm was coming:

“I believe that right now we are sleeping on a volcano... Can you not sense, by a sort of instinctive intuition... that the earth is trembling again in Europe? Can you not feel... the wind of revolution in the air?” Alexis de Tocqueville, 29 January 1848

Mere weeks following Tocqueville’s premonition the Revolutions of 1848 erupted and a similar volcanic eruption is imminent. Divisions that hampered Europe for generations: Catholics and Protestants, Irish and English, Northern vs Southern Europeans are solidifying into solidarity on the street. Rage in Belfast is spreading to Dublin, and nationalists in France, Germany, Sweden and Spain eulogized the death of Henry Nowak. The white people’s of Europe are beginning to unite.

It is becoming undeniable that the entire Western political order is a tyrannical conspiracy intent on the extinction of white people. Regardless of abuse, Europe’s heads of state continue to defend the foreign population and its alien culture while demonizing their own people. In short, democracy as structured is the enemy. Rupert Lowe said as much in a recent interview: “The people who lead Britain are bad…The State has become the enemy of the British People.”

Like the Revolutions of 1848, there are additional signs “the earth is trembling again in Europe:”

War against Iran Energy Crisis Bond Market Armageddon

As of today, markets believe the US-Zionist war on Iran is over, the Straits of Hormuz will soon reopen and the historic SpaceX IPO marks the resumption of the roaring twenties. The peace pablum assumes that Netanyahu’s rogue state can be tamed by a US government beholden to Jewish power, a claim for which there is zero evidence. Trump’s latest peace gambit aside, war in the Persian Gulf remains stuck somewhere between NACHO (”Not a Chance Hormuz Opens”) and TACO (”Trump Always Chickens Out”).

As Israel continues to blast Beirut a resumption of war could come at any time, and that means the creeping energy crisis is about to hit tank bottoms. Shortages have particular consequences for the United Kingdom where energy costs are the highest in Europe because the island is systemically dependent on fossil fuel imports.

War in the Gulf and the subsequent energy emergency is exacerbating Europe’s sovereign debt crisis. Yields on government debt are surging across the continent but Britain and France are in competition for worst offender. For every $10 increase per barrel of crude oil the UK pays +$10B more interest and France has treated EU spending caps like speed limits on the Autobhan. IMF bailouts have been discussed for both countries.

The global fires converging upon Europe threaten a revolutionary contagion unseen since the 19th century. Without cheap energy and cheap credit to pacify the ethnos Western politicians find the very ground they stand upon is shifting. However, as obvious as such a spring loaded social catastrophe seems from the street-level it is not so clear from within the citadel.

Feverish unrest in virtually every major European capital remains largely invisible from inside the halls of power. Like Prime Minister Guizot before them, Europe’s elites regard the peasants they rule as a nuisance not a threat. It is not simply that politicians live in a bubble, it is that they lack the wherewithal to stop the social freight train bearing down upon them, and that is when revolutions strike.

The great turning points of history were unexpected. Across the white world, there is a sickening malaise, a deep-seated blackpilling that the West is lost and nothing can be done. The universe often tricks the mind into thinking fate is logical when it is the storm of emotion that moves men and nations. Such a storm is upon us if “by a sort of instinctive intuition” you can sense it.

Welcome to the end of cycle. Welcome to the Reset.

Stay liquid, stay alert.

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