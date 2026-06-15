Men and the City Substack

Men and the City Substack

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Jason Bowles's avatar
Jason Bowles
2dEdited

United we stand, and nothing can withstand our unity and exuberance and love of life.

No force in all the universe.

It's ON.

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Glenn D's avatar
Glenn D
1d

Thanks Cameron. You say "Stay liquid". What exactly do you consider liquid? Is money in a bank account liquid? Physical gold? Or maybe only cash in one's own possession?

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