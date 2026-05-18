Good Morning - War against Iran is about to restart. The fragile cease-fire-to-end-all-cease-fires is at breaking point and soon it will crack for good.



Wall Street is betting everything that President Trump will TACO (”Trump always chickens out”). Traders believe Donald Trump (DT) will sail away rather than resume the offensive so stocks are at all time highs and future’s contracts are in backwardation.



According to this logic, DT is tactically adept even if he is clearly no strategist. He knows that spiking gas prices and plummeting poll numbers are untenable for the mid-terms so he will back down.



Many also assume the White House (WH) senses pain-at-the-pump is pissing off Americans. They must know higher energy costs could push the US into an official recession, or worse. Right?



This assessment is WRONG. Striking Iran was clearly not based on strategy, which is why the USM was so ill-prepared, so poorly dispersed and quickly exposed by Iranian counter-strikes.



Conduct of the war and its consequences remains suspect. Iran has thwarted Trump’s schemes (”Project Freedom”) and ignored twilight twitter tirades. Xi’s direct warning in Beijing last week not to meddle in Taiwan suggests China has figured out DT subterfuge as well.



What’s worse, USG officials appear complacent and even clueless about damage already done in the Gulf, and what lies ahead when war resumes. Certainly, the Pentagon and the WH did not expect Iran to seize the Straits of Hormuz (SOH) just as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (a Wall Streeter) is downplaying the economic consequences.



President Trump did not plunge the US into war against Iran based on national interests so why would he withdraw because of them?



Need confirmation? 80 days into the war DT says “the financial struggles of everyday Americans” do not concern him. “Not even a little bit.”



The President is saying bluntly US interests are of no consequence, nor is the economy and certainly not collateral damage to the global energy complex. So what gives?



DT’s decision to go to war was based on Jewish Power and Zionist interests plain and simple. Neither influence has been neutralized or tamed in any way, and a blue wave this Fall won’t change that either.



Secondary supporters of the war remain in place as well: Mohammed Bin Salman and the House of Saud, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and senior leaders inside the Pentagon and the Intel Community.



What that means should be clear. The binary decision - withdraw or escalate - has already been made. By deeds this is obvious.



Since the stoppage of overt (not covert) violence on April 8, US-Israeli forces are repeating what occurred post-12 Day War last June. Both are replenishing and rearming for the next, final attack.



Iran, meanwhile, has reconstituted its forces. Evidence also suggests Iran has suffered far fewer losses than initially reported while USM losses have been far worse.



Essentially, Iran is dug-in and ready to counter-strike with far more devastation than before.

Prof Robert Pape summed it up with clarity: “the underlying logic of the conflict has not changed.”



Unfortunately, there will be more violence before the dispute is settled for good. That means calamity for the Trump Administration, the global economy, and US “allies,” especially Israel.



There are 3 imminent and transformative consequences:

Iran will devastate Gulf infrastructure from well heads to pipelines in response to US attacks The global energy complex will escalate from crisis to emergency mode A full-scale regional war that brings in all major ME powers will erupt

One way or another, the next phase of military confrontation is coming to a head. Come this Fall, the world will likely catchup to changes set in motion decades ago.



Structurally, that means America will finally retreat and retrench in its own hemisphere after much “sound and fury” drives us out of the empire business completely.



For the West, that means the demographic tribal time bomb is about to go off.



Governments will be tested and many will fall.



Welcome to the end of cycle.



The reset is about to begin.



Stay liquid, stay alert.

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