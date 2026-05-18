Men and the City Substack

Men and the City Substack

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
1d

the structural signals all point the same direction. five US demands against five Iranian demands with zero overlap. a 212-212 House vote on war powers that shows the country is split to the last seat. a Situation Room principals meeting scheduled for Tuesday to brief military options. and a president who posted "TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE" in capitals on Sunday morning.

the part worth pricing carefully is Tehran's internal read of the Beijing summit. Araghchi going on state media to say uranium enrichment "is currently not on the agenda" was not a diplomatic signal to Washington. it was a domestic signal to Tehran's own hardliners that China did not sell them out and therefore the regime does not need to move.

when both sides believe time is on their side, the probability of a negotiated settlement drops and the probability of escalation rises. that gap between the two timetables is where wars resume.

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Rudy's avatar
Rudy
1d

Cameron, I pray you are wrong, but fear you are right. This folly of war in Iran will cost us in ways we cannot even imagine. But if we are driven out of the Middle East forever, that may be one of the few "positive" outcomes of this tragedy.

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