Men and the City Substack

Men and the City Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Signal Collapse Protocol's avatar
Signal Collapse Protocol
Jul 8, 2025

Great article. Bookending with f words was a nice touch

Reply
Share
Jimmy Murphy's avatar
Jimmy Murphy
Nov 6

Great article Cam ,it’s over in the USA,a slow death, everyone is taking and no one is giving to this once great nation,Trump is a huge disappointment but not surprised …God bless

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cameron Macgregor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture